Each year, Victoria's Secret organizes one of the most popular fashion shows on the planet. Women tune in for the performances and to get a sneak peek into what the lingerie giant will be offering in their stores. Men watch because... well because there are women walking up-and-down the runway in their underwear. It's proven to bring in ratings and for the last few years, the VS Fashion Show has been televised on one of the major networks. This year though, it would appear as though the event will not be taking place.



Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, model Shanina Shaik, who has participated as a Victoria's Secret Angel in the past, announced that the show would not be taking place this year. "Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year," said Shaik. "It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel. But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about. I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world."

So far, Victoria's Secret has not confirmed whether or not the show has actually been canceled. If it does happen, you can expect some big changes, as long as Shanina isn't capping.



