There has been a lot said regarding Victor Oladipo's trade from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets. The two-time All-Star was included as part of the James Harden trade, which has seen him flourish in his short time with the Nets.

Despite being traded to the Rockets, it was revealed that Victor Oladipo still had another team that he was interested in playing with: the Miami Heat. After last night's loss to the Chicago Bulls, the 28-year-old made it clear where he wanted to be for the near future, committing to the Rockets.

"I know that better days are ahead for the Houston Rockets, and I’m looking forward to being a part of those special days," said Oladipo in a post-game press conference, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

While many of the comments are calling cap on Victor's claims, he certainly played like he wanted to win with Clutch City, posting 32 points, five rebounds, and nine assists.



The main component of the trade that brought Oladipo to Houston, James Harden has been playing tremendously as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, making his debut on the team with a 30-point triple-double. Clearly, Harden wants to be in Brooklyn.