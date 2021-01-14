Victor Oladipo has been one of the more intriguing stories in the NBA over the past year especially following his injury that kept him off of the court for quite some time. It seemed as though Oladipo was the Pacers' key superstar but over the past few months, it's been quite clear that Oladipo and the Pacers are on completely different pages. Rumors have floated around noting that Oladipo wanted off of the roster and on Wednesday, he seemingly got his wish as he went to the Houston Rockets as part of the blockbuster James Harden deal.

While this change of scenery might be good for Oladipo, it's been reported that Oladipo would still like to go elsewhere. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Oladipo has always wanted to go to the Miami Heat and that despite being traded to the Rockets, the Heat are his ultimate goal.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Oladipo is in the final year of his deal, which means he will be able to sign wherever he wants in the offseason. If the Rockets decide to hold on to him for the remainder of the season, then we could certainly see Oladipo in a brand new jersey as of next year, especially if the Heat have some space for him on their cap.

Needless to say, Oladipo's situation will be an interesting one to monitor, throughout the season.

[Via]