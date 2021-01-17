James Harden kicked off his Brooklyn Nets career with a bang, Saturday night, during the team's 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic. He recorded a 30-point triple-double, making him the first player to do so in a debut with a new team.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

"It was incredible," Nets star Kevin Durant said of Harden's debut. "You can see him trying to figure the best way to play early on. I felt we all were overpassing trying to make everybody comfortable. He just got into his mode -- being aggressive to score opened up the game for all of us."

Harden finished with 32 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds. He tacked on four steals and one block as well.

The former MVP was traded to Brooklyn from the Houston Rockets earlier this week in a deal that included Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and numerous first-round picks.

"I think he's had a strange start to the season," Nets head coach Steve Nash said. "...he's not at his best condition yet. For him to do as many things as he did on the basketball floor tonight was incredible."

"Throwing Kyrie in the mix makes us better. It's a good problem to have; trying to figure out where they can coexist to their highest level and standard," Nash added. "I think it's going to be an adjustment for everyone, but it's an incredible problem to have and I think it's something to relish trying to decipher."

[Via]