Vanessa Bryant is currently in the midst of a lawsuit against L.A. County officials who spread photos of the crash site where Kobe and Gianna Bryant lost their lives. Bryant is suing for emotional distress caused by the circulation of the images, and over the past week, we have heard some damning information from the fire department, as well as the sheriff's deputies.

Today, Vanessa took to the stand for a very emotional testimony in which she broke down in tears multiple times. It is very understandable given the heavy subject matter that she was dealing with while on the stand. According to TMZ, Vanessa was very upset with those who circulated the images, and she is still scared they may leak online someday.

"I felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream. I can’t escape my body. I can't escape what I feel," she said while speaking on her reaction to the images getting out. "I trusted them. I trusted them to not do these things. [...] I don't ever want to see my babies in that way. Nobody should ever have to see their family in that way."

For now, Vanessa is seeking an undisclosed amount of money for her emotional distress. The trial will continue next week, where we are sure to get more insights into the situation.

