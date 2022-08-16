Vanessa Bryant is currently suing Los Angeles County officials over the circulation of sensitive images from the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. In previous reports, it was revealed that these photos were circulated by firemen and deputies who were able to gain access to the imagery. The circulation of these photos has caused a lot of emotional distress for Vanessa and she is looking for millions of dollars worth of compensation.

The trial for this lawsuit has already begun, and some interesting information has already been shared. According to TMZ, two deputies testified today about their involvement in the circulation of crash site images. These men were Michael Russell and Joey Cruz. As the story goes, Russell got the photos from Cruz and eventually showed them to deputy Ben Sanchez while playing video games together.

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

As for Crus himself, he also shared these images with people, including a bartender. Cruz went on to say that he was simply stressed out by the entire situation, although it was no excuse for his actions. Both Russell and Cruz expressed remorse over the situation and acknowledged that it was a very bad thing to do.

Bryant was emotional throughout the proceedings and during Cruz's testimony, she left the courtroom.

This trial is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.

Elsa/Getty Images

