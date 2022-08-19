Vanessa Bryant is currently in the midst of suing Los Angeles County officials due to their alleged handling of the Kobe Bryant crash site photos. The trial began just last week, and we have already heard some distressing testimony from those who worked as deputies and as firefighters. It has been a very emotional time for Bryant, and it's clear that listening to these testimonies has had a negative effect on her.

With that being said, yesterday's court session featured testimony from those who worked for the L.A. Country Fire Department. Among the people to take the stand was Sky Cornell, who worked with Anthony Joseph "Tony" Imbrenda, according to TMZ. Imbrenda was the information officer for the LACFD, and he was accused of spreading the photos around during an awards ceremony.

Cornell claims that superiors within the LACFD got word of these images and immediately took measures to stop the spread of them. For instance, Cornell said on e-mail read "just a reminder folks, there are no secrets! One way or another people get exposed." Imbrenda also realized his mistake as he told Cornell "that stuff is plutonium. If you have any, you should get rid of them."

By that time, the damage had already been done. Now, L.A. County officials could be on the hook for millions of dollars.

