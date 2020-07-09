mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Valee Teams With Producer Taedakidd For New EP "tHersday"

Alex Zidel
July 09, 2020 16:46
4 Views
00
0
CoverCover

tHersday
Valee & Taedakidd

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Valee and Taedakidd release an impromptu new four-pack called "tHersday."


Valee is an interesting character, contributing to Chicago's roster of talented artists shaping the sound of the city. While Chi-City loves to focus on bars, wordplay, and a more mature sound, Valee fits somewhere in between all of that. He always tries to push the genre forward while still placing emphasis on his lyricism.

The 31-year-old has had a few standout appearances over the years, making a name for himself and showing off some of the most versatile flows in the game. He continues his run with a brand new four-pack, which was made as a collaboration with producer Taedakidd.

Featuring just under a handful of new songs, Valee raps in his effortless manner, coming through with some infectious punchlines and shining over Tae's production. 

Listen to the new EP below and let us know your favorite song.

Tracklist:

1. 925
2. NickAtNite
3. MIDI
4. Courtesy

Valee Taedakidd ep new music chicago
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Valee Teams With Producer Taedakidd For New EP "tHersday"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject