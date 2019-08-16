mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Valee & Calboy Are A Perfect Match On "Uninvited"

Noah C
August 16, 2019 10:28
465 Views
02
0
CoverCover

Uninvited
Valee Feat. Calboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Sleepy, but in a good way.


Despite just dropping his eight-track Runnin' Rich EP in June, Valee is back with fellow Chicagoan, Calboy, on "Uninvited". Calboy also dropped an EP back in May, titled Wildboy, which made our list of the year's best albums so far and successfully got people excited for his upcoming major label debut through RCA Records. If you listen to both Valee and Calboy's EPs, it becomes immediately obvious that the two would make for perfect collaborators. They have both mastered the art of subdued delivery with sharp lyricism, offering songs that are suitable for a range of moods and settings. 

On "Uninvited", the duo is seen opting for a more mellow sound. Over tinkling keys and gentle drums, they flex so nonchalantly that it seems like a simple report of their day-to-day. Valee's whispery tone lulls you like the xanax that is repeatedly referenced in the track. One of the song's standout moments is the incredibly pleasant refrain of Valee humming, while Calboy croons. When Calboy comes in for his verse, the drums start hitting a bit harder, but the song maintains its sleepy tone. 

Quotable Lyrics

I'm up at 4:30, but I don't work though
I'm off a Perc 30, I don't know
I'm smokin' exotic, sound like "for what?" though
I'm in the two-door, it sound like a truck though

- Valee

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  465
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Valee Calboy Runnin' Rich RCA records wildboy ep
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Valee & Calboy Are A Perfect Match On "Uninvited"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject