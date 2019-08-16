Valee & Calboy Are A Perfect Match On "Uninvited"

Despite just dropping his eight-track Runnin' Rich EP in June, Valee is back with fellow Chicagoan, Calboy, on "Uninvited". Calboy also dropped an EP back in May, titled Wildboy, which made our list of the year's best albums so far and successfully got people excited for his upcoming major label debut through RCA Records. If you listen to both Valee and Calboy's EPs, it becomes immediately obvious that the two would make for perfect collaborators. They have both mastered the art of subdued delivery with sharp lyricism, offering songs that are suitable for a range of moods and settings.

On "Uninvited", the duo is seen opting for a more mellow sound. Over tinkling keys and gentle drums, they flex so nonchalantly that it seems like a simple report of their day-to-day. Valee's whispery tone lulls you like the xanax that is repeatedly referenced in the track. One of the song's standout moments is the incredibly pleasant refrain of Valee humming, while Calboy croons. When Calboy comes in for his verse, the drums start hitting a bit harder, but the song maintains its sleepy tone.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm up at 4:30, but I don't work though

I'm off a Perc 30, I don't know

I'm smokin' exotic, sound like "for what?" though

I'm in the two-door, it sound like a truck though

- Valee