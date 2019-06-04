Valee Drops Surprise EP "Runnin' Rich" With G Herbo, Vic Mensa, & More

Your favourite rapper's favourite rapper has just returned with a surprise project! A few weeks after the arrival of "You And Me Both," the soft-spoken Chicago emcee Valee is back with seven new tracks. Last night, he tried to warn us by signalling that "it was time" but this EP still came from out of left field. Introducing us to Runnin' Rich on Audiomack, Valee dropped a few minutes ago with features from King Louie, Vic Mensa, and G Herbo.

The cover art for the new body of work is a photo of his pet dog, which he dyed red and picked up backlash for. With everybody trying to bite Valee's flows, you can guarantee that the industry will be listening to this one. What's your favourite song from Runnin' Rich?

Tracklist:

1. Ice Attack Prequel

2. Above Average (feat. G Herbo)

3. Pepsi

4. John Doe

5. Boxing

6. Clever (feat. King Louie)

7. Sleep Number (feat. Vic Mensa)