Usher Taps Kiana Ledé For "This Day" From "Jingle Jangle" Soundtrack

The holiday season is quickly approaching and before you know it, Christmas lights will don every street corner. On November 13, director David E. Talbert will bring us a new film titled Jingle Jangle starring Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Keegan Michael-Key, Ricky Martin, and many more, and to kick off the hype around the movie, Usher and Kiana Ledé share their uplifting single, "This Day."

The pair of R&B singers get into the holiday spirit on their collaboration. The track will be included on Jingle Jangle's official soundtrack that will drop via Atlantic Records and will also feature music by John Legend. The musical film is described as such: "A toymaker and his granddaughter construct a magical invention which, if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever." Make sure to tune in to watch Jingle Jangle on Netflix on November 13, and in the meantime, stream "This Day" by Usher ft. Kiana Ledé.

Quotable Lyrics

Even though life's been knocking me down

I had to figure it out, see my way through the doubt

And when it seems I'm lost, turn and found my way

What I got in my hands could be the spark

Turns it all around, could this be happening now?