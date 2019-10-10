In December of last year, Usher and his estranged wife Grace Miguel filed for divorce after separating earlier in the year. "After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives," the exes stated.

It looks as though the "I Don't Mind" singer has found a new boo since a recent photo posted by photographer Jennifer Johnson shows a mystery woman kissing Usher on the cheek while they were both in attendance at the Hollywood Bowl. "Cause she's such a good kisser! 💋Caught a rare moment with @usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings!" she wrote alongside the Instagram share. We can't confirm just yet who the unidentified woman is, but if they continue their romance her name is bound to be revealed soon.

Usher is still very much dealing with some court cases regarding his herpes lawsuits and the last update we shared was that he was requesting a judge to have his medical records sealed from the public.