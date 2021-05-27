Tim Tebow has returned to the NFL and now, he is trying to be a tight end. As a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tebow is looking to make the final 52-man roster, and for now, there are 90 players in training camp. Tebow has a lot working against him, including his age and the fact that he has never actually played tight end before. Regardless, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer believes in Tebow and he wouldn't give him this opportunity if he didn't think he could make the team.

Recently, Meyer was asked about Tebow's progress throughout training camp and how he has looked so far. As Meyer explained, Tebow is improving every day although, at first, he was a bit awkward in his new role.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

“I wouldn’t say weird. Awkward, maybe, the first practice, but he’s one of 90 trying to make the team. He has improved, it’s all new for him," Meyer said. "Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole. O’Shaughnessy and Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now, it’s night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They’re doing a nice job.”

Meyer and Tebow had a relationship dating back to their time at Florida, so it wouldn't be surprising if Meyer lets him make the final roster. Regardless of what happens, Tebow has put a lot of eyes on the Jaguars, and many fans are curious to see what he'd do on the field.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

