Tim Tebow was officially signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars today and he will be going into training camp as a tight end. Tebow was a quarterback in the NFL just over half a decade ago and now, he is looking to take on a whole new challenge at the age of 33. There is no guarantee he makes the roster although considering Urban Meyer is the coach, he has as good of a shot as anyone.

In the Twitter clip below, Tebow could be seen walking into the Jaguars facility for his first practice since signing his new deal. As you can see, Tebow looks a lot bigger than he did when he was a quarterback, which makes a lot of sense considering tight ends are typically built with more muscle.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a team statement. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

This is going to be an interesting experiment for everyone involved, and it will be fun to see how it all plays out. Keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NFL.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images