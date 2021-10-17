Urban Meyer's time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has certainly been topsy turvy. The team started the season on a five-game losing streak and in the midst of it, Meyer was seen flirting with younger women despite being married. It was the perfect storm to have some calling for Meyer's firing. In fact, the Jaguars offered a warning to the head coach, noting that if he didn't smarten up, he would be gone.

Today, the Jaguars were in London to take on the Miami Dolphins, and in the end, they prevailed with a 23-20 victory. The game was a back and forth affair that had the Jaguars up 17-13 in the fourth quarter. Once the Dolphins took the lead, the Jaguars kicked a 54-yard field goal to tie it, and with one second left, they scored a 53-yard-field goal to win outright.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

This effort finally gave Meyer his first-career win in the NFL, all while snapping a 20-game losing streak for the Jaguars organization that dates back to last season. The team needed this win for morale purposes, and that is exactly what they got. Whether or not they can continue this trend, remains to be seen.

Based on the post-game celebrations, it's clear that the players felt as though they had just won the Super Bowl. Getting that first win can be tough, and now, the Jaguars can just focus on playing their game.

If you're Meyer, you can't help but feel like your job is just a bit safer today.