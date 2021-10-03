A man who appears to be Urban Meyer was seen dancing with a younger woman who is not his wife in a video going viral on Twitter, Saturday night. It seems that Meyer stayed in Ohio to go out with friends after the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Bengals. Meyer served as the head coach of Ohio State from 2012 to 2018.

The clip shows Meyer sitting at a bar while a woman grinds up against him. Shelley Meyer, the coach's wife of 35 years, did not appear present.



Harry How / Getty Images

Meyer is in the midst of a tough first season in Jacksonville, having started the year 0-4.

"It's devastating. Heartbreaking," Meyer said after Thursday's loss to the Bengals. "These guys. Usually, I'm not wrong about stuff like that. I just see a good team in there. I see good guys. I see good hearts. I see guys that work, and I told them I'm not wrong. I'm not wrong about that stuff."

He added: "This team's going to win some games."

Predictably, in response to Meyer's troubles and the recent viral video, fans on Twitter had a field day cracking jokes at the head coach's expense.

Check out the video below.

[Via]