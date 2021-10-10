Urban Meyer was already off to a bad start with the Jacksonville Jaguars as his team is off to an 0-4 start. However, things went from bad to worse last week as Meyer was seen flirting with a younger woman at a local bar. This video ended up going viral and it has caused quite the stir within the Jaguars organization. Meyer is reportedly on thin ice, and it seems like one more false move will lead to his dismissal.

In fact, a new report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports paints a grim picture of the Jaguars head coach. According to sources around the team, Meyer is looked at as a complete fraud and that his own players are laughing behind his back. He doesn't have their respect, and this latest incident has only alienated him from the locker room.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Per La Canfora:

“He’s not coming back from this,” said one league source who is very close to several players on the Jaguars team. “There wasn’t much confidence in him in that locker room before this went down. Now? It’s over. Guys are laughing at him. He’s lost any respect he may have had. They think he quit on them.” The agent for another key Jaguars player said: “He is a laughingstock in that locker room right now. (My client) said he’s a con man. They think he’s a fraud. How do you not fly home with your team?”

This is not good news for Meyer, who now has to face his team this weekend as they look to nab their first win. Without the respect of his team, this Jaguars squad could very well go 0-16, although you figure that Meyer would be fired before that could happen.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

[Via]