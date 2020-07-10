UnoTheActivist Stunts His Innovation & Growth On Debut Album "8"

Atlanta rapper UnoTheActivist is one of the most innovative artists from the city, and that's saying a lot. He comes from a hip-hop hub, which some believe has birthed the greatest rappers ever. Uno has been active with a slew of mixtapes, including the Limbus and Deadication series, but now it's time for him to deliver his official debut studio album.

The long-awaited debut album from UnoTheActivist, 8, is officially out now with eighteen new songs. Featuring the previously released "Night Mode" with a feature from 2gramcam, 8 also features Ty Dolla $ign and Calboy.

If you're used to Uno's older material, this is definitely worth a listen as the rapper sounds worlds ahead of what he used to produce. He has seriously hit his stride, tapping into a style that is both innovative and extremely current. It feels like Uno went into this with the intention of pushing hip-hop forward, which he may just do.

Listen to the new album below.

Tracklist:

1. Aye Yai Yai

2. Pure

3. Circles & Squares

4. Ew

5. Das Him

6. Can't Go (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

7. Night Mode (feat. 2gramcam)

8. My Type

9. Miss Me

10. Devil On Yo Right Shoulder

11. Mo Money

12. Inches

13. WATTBA

14. Double Back

15. Who Me?

16. Tell Me Who Better

17. My Go To (feat. Calboy)

18. Blood Sweat & tears