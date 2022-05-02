2 Live Crew founder Uncle Luke slammed VladTV during a recent episode of The Luke Show, calling the outlet out for "sucker shit." Luke was upset about VladTV's questions for Brother Marquis during a new interview.

“I don’t do a lot of interviews with some of these organizations that are just looking for clicks,” Luke said. “These VladTV people .. the folks at VladTV decided they wanted to interview Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew … When you have trash organizations like VladTV … where they go find people at their weakest moments … knowing these people aren’t equipped to do an interview."



Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

He continued: “But they’ll do the interview and ask them all kinds of crazy ass questions because they have some venom about where they’re at in their life, their career and the things that they didn’t do to take care of themselves when they were getting money.”

Luke went as far as to say he may take legal action against VladTV.

“I don’t even know where you find VladTV,” he added in the video. “[I] don’t know nothing about it. But all I know is when I get one too many friends texting me something that this guy said, I then have to address it because again like I said, I don’t run from no smoke. If VladTV is on [my live YouTube stream] looking, or whoever the producer is, you can get on here right now and we can have a conversation about it and everything that [Brother Marquis said]. But you never called me! You never had a conversation with me! You never corroborated the stories that this guy is saying, so you just let the dude say what he’s gonna say … and then you just posted it. Well, in the real world, that’s a lawsuit.”

Brother Marquis's interview on VladTV was published on April 27.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, as noted by HipHopDX, Luke continued calling out the outlet, to which Rick Ross chimed in with a comment.

“Amen. Jesus," wrote Ross, who has had his own problems with VladTV in the past.

Check out The Luke Show below.

[Via]