The United Kingdom has been celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a milestone marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne. The festivities have been tempered by the absence of its subject, the Queen herself, who has become something of a recluse recently.

Celebrations, however, continue throughout the nation, and it seems one of the celebrations took a turn for the worst on Friday. The UK rapper Hypo, whose real name is Lamar Jackson, was stabbed at a Jubilee party in east London and died from the wounds.

According to police, Hypo was surrounded by a "large number of people" when he was attacked at the party. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no arrests have been made so far. Scotland Yard, the London police force, is considering the case a murder and have been urging any of the onlookers to contact them.

"I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw," detective chief inspector Laurence Smith implored. "Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened." According to the inspector, much of the aftermath of the stabbing was filmed on people's phones.

Fans of Hypo have been devastated to hear of the death of the 39-year-old grime artist, many referring to him as "a pioneer" of the genre. The rapper had worked with the likes of Popcaan, Chris Budden, Goldie 1, and Rich The Kid. The Hackney native had previously dated the Scottish singer Emeli Sande.

[via]