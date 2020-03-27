The Prime Minister of the U.K., Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus, along with the country's Health Secretary, Matt Hancock. More and more public figures have been coming forward recently to announce that they've contracted coronavirus, and it looks like the leader of the United Kingdom is among them. Johnson addressed his diagnosis in a tweet on Friday, revealing that he has mild symptoms and is currently self-isolating.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," the PM wrote. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives." In the video attached, he described his symptoms as "a temperature and a persistent cough," and assured everyone that he will still be able to fulfill his duties as prime minister from home. “Be in no doubt that I can continue–thanks to the wizardry of modern technology–to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus," he said. He then makes sure to thank the National Health Service (NHS) for all their hard work, along with the police, social care workers, teachers, and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) staff. He also shows his appreciation for "every member of the British public who's volunteering" and "everybody who is working to keep our country going through this epidemic."

Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool/Getty Images



"The way we're going to get through this is, of course, by applying the measures that you'll have heard so much about," he continues. "The more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this epidemic and the faster we'll bounce back. Thank you to everybody who is doing what I am doing–working from home. Stop the spread of the virus from household to household. That’s the way we are going to win. We are going to beat it, and we are going to beat it together. Stay at home. Protect the NHS and save lives.” Johnson's diagnosis comes just one day after another prominent British figure, Prince Charles, was revealed to have tested positive as well. Fellow world leader, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, had also gone into self-isolation earlier this month, after his wife, Sophie Grégoire, tested positive for coronavirus.

