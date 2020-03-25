The world continues to be on virtual lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak and, as researchers develop the most effective methods of treating it, more and more public personas are contracting the virus. The latest person to have tested positive for COVID-19 is none other than Prince Charles.

Proving that nobody is exempt from the illness, the Royal Family has issued a statement that Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 71-year-old is reportedly only suffering from "mild symptoms" and remains in good health despite his diagnosis. Prince Charles is heir to the throne and has been for a very long time. He is still working as he self-isolates with the Duchess of Cornwall.



Ben A. Pruchnie - WPA Pool Getty Images

In addition to Prince Charles, a number of other high-profile people have announced their positive coronavirus tests, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and others. At this time, we would like to remind you to stay safe to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Please stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and just chill out for a bit.

We wish Prince Charles and the entire Royal Family well and we will continue to keep you updated on the 71-year-old's health, as well as the coronavirus as a whole.

