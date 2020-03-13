Twenty-four hours after it was announced that Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and NBA star Rudy Gobert were all diagnosed with coronavirus, another famous figure has stepped forward with COVID-19 news. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, shared that his wife tested positive for the virus and that the couple would continue to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.



Pool / Getty Images

"I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive," he tweeted. "Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor." He added that he's not exhibiting any symptoms, but he'll "continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video & teleconference."

"Tomorrow, I will be speaking with Indigenous leaders and premiers from across the country to coordinate our response to the outbreak and to talk about next steps to keep Canadians safe and limit the impact of COVID-19 on our economy," Trudeau continued. The Prime Minister's wife reportedly began experiencing symptoms after returning from the U.K. where she completed speaking engagements. Officials are attempting to locate and test everyone she came into contact with.

The global response has intensified over the last week as schools, events, companies, and venues shut their doors until further notice.