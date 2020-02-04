UFC Welterweight Colby Covington has begun laying the groundwork for his next fight... he just needs 50 Cent to agree to the terms.

During an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show on Monday, Covington challenged 50 to a celebrity boxing match, vowing to put up his own $1 million if the Queens-native is willing to fight. Furthermore, Covington tells Helwani that he'd do it all with one hand tied behind his back.

Says Covington:

“I want to do a celebrity boxing match. I’m going to tie one hand behind my back and I’m going to fight 50 Cent. I’m going to put up $1 million of my dollars. I want to fight 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match. I’ll donate all of my money to the troops because I love the troops so much. They protect our freedom. They put it all on the line for America. I want to fight 50 Cent.” “I’m going to tie my left hand behind my back, or my right one,” Covington said. “He can pick. It doesn’t really matter because both are lethal.”

The beef stems from 50's comments on instagram following Covington's fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. At the time, 50 posted a photo along with the caption, "Enjoy the broken jaw, you racist piece of shit.”

Covington, however, says his jaw was never broken and he is eager to settle the score in the ring.

“Nah, I didn’t break my jaw in the fight,” Covington told Helwani (H/T MMA Junkie). “Does my jaw look broken? I’ve been smiling. I’ve been with all my mamacitas, you know? The only person that’s gotten their jaw wired shut is 50 Cent. If you want to talk about people who’ve gotten their jaw wired shut, let’s talk about 50 Cent. He says, ‘Oh, I got shot nine times.’ If he got shot one time by me, he wouldn’t get back up. 50 Cent is a little bitch.”

