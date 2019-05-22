Tyrann Mathieu was recently signed by the Kansas City Chiefs and while he is probably excited to start his tenure with one of the most exciting teams in the AFC, he now has to deal with some pretty serious family drama. According to a new report from ESPN, a family member close to Mathieu by the name of Geourvon Keinell Sears, tried to extort the safety for upwards of $5 million.

New documents from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, say that Sears asked Mathieu to pay him $1.5 million back in April and eventually asked for $5 million. Sears allegedly claimed that he would reach out to TMZ with damning information about Mathieu if he didn't pay the money. He also allegedly sent a text to Mathieu's friends saying "I want 1.5 million by Friday or I am going to kill all you all." On top of this, Sears reportedly told the Chiefs safety's agent that he would make a sexual misconduct allegation against Mathieu.

Sears was arrested and thrown in jail although he was released on $25,000 bond. Sears will be back in court on June 21st and if he's convicted, he could face up to 20 years in jail.

Stay tuned for updates on this case.