Tyler, The Creator launched his new fragrance with le Fleur* on Monday, finally coming through with his "French Waltz" smell after months of teases. The launch also includes "Georgia Peach," "Glitter," and "Geneva Blue" nail polish, which is cruelty-free and non-toxic.

The fragrance comes in three sizes -- 10ML, 50ML, and 100 ML. "FRENCH WALTZ is dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water. the smell of damp jasmine petals sails in air, while hints of mandarin and magnolia amplifies luminous sandalwood. sweet yet floral, FRENCH WALTZ is a rose-musk made for everyone," it is described.

The California-based rapper held an exclusive event this weekend in Malibu to commemorate the launch, inviting some of his best friends, including Jaden Smith, to the party. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was also present, stealing the show by twinning out with Tyler, wearing nearly identical outfits, including a Call Me If You Get Lost-stylized briefcase.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The pair of entertainers wore similar animal-print shirts and loose pants, pairing them with a blue cardigan for Tracee (Tyler rocked a yellow one) and a matching hat (Tyler's was brown). The pictures were posted to Tracee's Instagram stories, where she thanked Jaden Smith for letting her complete the look.

"Thank you @c.syresmith for letting me borrow your bag," she wrote.

Check out the photos below of the two together, as well as promotional images from the launch.







