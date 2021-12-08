Tyler, the Creator has outdone himself, yet again. After landing at the #1 spot on HNHH's Hottest Albums of 2021 list this week, the 30-year-old creative announces the launch of his new fragrance, titled French Waltz.

The announcement was made with a video uploaded to the GOLF le FLEUR* page on YouTube, which was directed, scored, and styled by Tyler. Fans quickly praised the rapper on the color grading, camera angles, and overall direction of the visual clip, which falls in line with Tyler's work on Call Me If You Get Lost.

The fragrance is set to launch on December 13. It will be available on the GOLF le FLEUR* website.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Been working on le FLEUR* properly for so long. now its what it spose to be. anything else before was figuring it out," explained Tyler about his new scent. "And dis aint wang. my target isnt that demo or people who like my songs, this is its own thing and im treating it as that. took a while, alot of time was put into it all. if ur in, amazing! if not, amazing! thats on you. i know this aint for everyone, it is what it is love."

Following the release of the announcement video, Tyler's fans started practically begging the artist to get more into the film world, telling him that they'd be quick to buy tickets to his directorial debut on the big screen. Do you think he could be a successful filmmaker?

Check out the announcement for the launch of French Waltz below and let us know if you'll be picking up a bottle of the fragrance.