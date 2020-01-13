The 2020 BRIT Awards kick off on February 18th, and just ahead of the ceremony, the British Phonographic Industry has unveiled the nominees for the coveted music prizes.

Among nominees are the usual suspects as Harry Styles and Stormzy find themselves among nominees for Best Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of The Year. In the category for Female Solo Artist of the year, you'll find Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, Mabel, and Mahalia.

 Ian Gavan/Getty Images

 

The international counterparts for these categories find Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone, and Tyler The Creator up for International Male Artist of the year while the female category is host to Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, and Lizzo.

Catch the full list of 2020 BRIT nominations below.

Male Solo Artist

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker - "Just You and I"

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave - "Psychodrama"
Harry Styles - "Fine Line"
Lewis Capaldi - "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent"
Michael Kiwanuka - "Kiwanuka"
Stormzy - "Heavy Is The Head"

Best New Artist

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator