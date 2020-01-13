The nominees for the 2020 BRIT awards arrive.
The 2020 BRIT Awards kick off on February 18th, and just ahead of the ceremony, the British Phonographic Industry has unveiled the nominees for the coveted music prizes.
Among nominees are the usual suspects as Harry Styles and Stormzy find themselves among nominees for Best Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of The Year. In the category for Female Solo Artist of the year, you'll find Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, Mabel, and Mahalia.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
The international counterparts for these categories find Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone, and Tyler The Creator up for International Male Artist of the year while the female category is host to Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, and Lizzo.
Catch the full list of 2020 BRIT nominations below.
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker - "Just You and I"
Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave - "Psychodrama"
Harry Styles - "Fine Line"
Lewis Capaldi - "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent"
Michael Kiwanuka - "Kiwanuka"
Stormzy - "Heavy Is The Head"
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator