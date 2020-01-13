The 2020 BRIT Awards kick off on February 18th, and just ahead of the ceremony, the British Phonographic Industry has unveiled the nominees for the coveted music prizes.

Among nominees are the usual suspects as Harry Styles and Stormzy find themselves among nominees for Best Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of The Year. In the category for Female Solo Artist of the year, you'll find Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, Mabel, and Mahalia.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The international counterparts for these categories find Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone, and Tyler The Creator up for International Male Artist of the year while the female category is host to Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, and Lizzo.

Catch the full list of 2020 BRIT nominations below.

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"

Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"

Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"

Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"

Tom Walker - "Just You and I"

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave - "Psychodrama"

Harry Styles - "Fine Line"

Lewis Capaldi - "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent"

Michael Kiwanuka - "Kiwanuka"

Stormzy - "Heavy Is The Head"

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler The Creator