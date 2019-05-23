Last week, eccentric musician, Tyler, The Creator, dropped his highly anticipated IGOR album on fans, which showcased his skills as an MC, as well as his singing abilities throughout. The musician took to Twitter to send IGOR listeners a message, letting them know not to press play with the expectations of hearing a typical rap album: "don’t go into this expecting a rap album. Don’t go into this expecting any album. Just go. Jump into it. I believe the first listen works best all the way through, no skips. Front to back. No distractions either. No checking your phone no watching tv no holding convo, full attn towards the sounds where you can form your own opinion and feelings towards the album."

The album, which certainly had its own unique sound, has been met with praise, even projecting a sales battle win over DJ Khaled's Father Of Asahd, which was released around the same time.

The "Flower Boy" artist also gave a grand rollout to the single “EARFQUAKE,” from the album - which features vocals from R&B legend Charlie Wilson and ad-libs from Playboi Carti. The single also has a video, which features Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler in an unforgettable blonde wig/blue suit moment, so it may be safely said that the track is a big deal. According to a statement made by the artist during a live performance of his full album at an intimate show held in Los Angeles, the song could’ve been a much bigger deal if Tyler's original vision for the track had gone to plan.

Apple Music broadcasted the show live, and during his performance, Tyler claimed that he’d written “EARFQUAKE” with Justin Bieber in mind, adding that he had also offered the song to Rihanna. Both Bieber and Rihanna apparently rejected it though. So the next time you hear the track you can attempt to imagine what might’ve been.