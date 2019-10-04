mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyler, The Creator Comes Through With "EARFQUAKE (Channel Tres Remix)"

Aron A.
October 04, 2019 12:42
170 Views
00
0
CoverCover

EARFQUAKE (Channel Tres Remix)
Tyler, The Creator & Channel Tres

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"EARFQUAKE" gets the Channel Tres remix.


IGOR is still a contender for the album of the year right now. Even with the summer passing, Tyler, The Creator's project is still riding high with many of his fans. It's not only reached critical acclaim but commercial success as well, moving nearly 165K in its first week and topping the Billboard 200 (as well as pissing DJ Khaled off).

Today, he came through with a brand new remix of one of the project's highlights, "EARFQUAKE." Channel Tres handles the remix and turns the slower song and flips it into a certified dance hit record. Tres speeds up the BPM on this and takes bits of Tyler's vocals and gives it the chipmunk treatment. 

Tyler's currently on the road for the IGOR tour which ends at the end of this month in Houston. He recently announced the line-up for his annual Camp Flog Festival which includes Juice WRLD, H.E.R., DaBaby, 21 Savage, Earl Sweatshirt and more. Camp Flog Gnaw takes place on November 9th and 10th. 

Check out the remix to "EARFQUAKE" below. 

Tyler, The Creator
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  170
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tyler, The Creator Channel Tres Igor remix Playboi Carti
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tyler, The Creator Comes Through With "EARFQUAKE (Channel Tres Remix)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject