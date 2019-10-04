Tyler, The Creator Comes Through With "EARFQUAKE (Channel Tres Remix)"

IGOR is still a contender for the album of the year right now. Even with the summer passing, Tyler, The Creator's project is still riding high with many of his fans. It's not only reached critical acclaim but commercial success as well, moving nearly 165K in its first week and topping the Billboard 200 (as well as pissing DJ Khaled off).

Today, he came through with a brand new remix of one of the project's highlights, "EARFQUAKE." Channel Tres handles the remix and turns the slower song and flips it into a certified dance hit record. Tres speeds up the BPM on this and takes bits of Tyler's vocals and gives it the chipmunk treatment.

Tyler's currently on the road for the IGOR tour which ends at the end of this month in Houston. He recently announced the line-up for his annual Camp Flog Festival which includes Juice WRLD, H.E.R., DaBaby, 21 Savage, Earl Sweatshirt and more. Camp Flog Gnaw takes place on November 9th and 10th.

Check out the remix to "EARFQUAKE" below.