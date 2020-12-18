Tyla Yaweh Taps Gunna & Wiz Khalifa For "All The Smoke" Single

You'll have to wait a few more weeks to see the official music video for "All The Smoke," but Tyla Yaweh gave his followers a sneak peek into what they can expect to come. Over on his Instagram page, Tyla shared clips of the visual to his Gunna and Wiz Khalifa-assisted single just prior to officially dropping the melodic track on Friday (December 18). The Hitmaka-produced single's lyrics complement the song's cover art as the three artists touch on topics related to the fast life: luxury items, women, and cars.

Meanwhile, Tyla Yaweh is steadily preparing for the release of his debut studio album, c. It's reported that the project is slated for release sometime early next year, so we'll keep you updated as the time approaches. Check out "All The Smoke" by Tyla Yaweh ft. Gunna and Wiz Khalifa and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, in a Porsche, yeah, ‘ventador, yeah

She might wanna ride but it better be a foreign, yeah

Make it roar, yeah, yeah

Said her ex was a joker, no locked doors

Takin' what you want from me

Tell her "B*tch, throw it back like it's all yours"