Tyla Yaweh Taps Gunna & Wiz Khalifa For "All The Smoke" Single

Erika Marie
December 18, 2020 01:11
47 Views
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

All The Smoke
Tyla Yaweh Feat. Gunna & Wiz Khalifa

The track will reportedly be featured on Tyla's debut studio album, "RAGER BØY."


You'll have to wait a few more weeks to see the official music video for "All The Smoke," but Tyla Yaweh gave his followers a sneak peek into what they can expect to come. Over on his Instagram page, Tyla shared clips of the visual to his Gunna and Wiz Khalifa-assisted single just prior to officially dropping the melodic track on Friday (December 18). The Hitmaka-produced single's lyrics complement the song's cover art as the three artists touch on topics related to the fast life: luxury items, women, and cars.

Meanwhile, Tyla Yaweh is steadily preparing for the release of his debut studio album, c. It's reported that the project is slated for release sometime early next year, so we'll keep you updated as the time approaches. Check out "All The Smoke" by Tyla Yaweh ft. Gunna and Wiz Khalifa and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, in a Porsche, yeah, ‘ventador, yeah
She might wanna ride but it better be a foreign, yeah
Make it roar, yeah, yeah
Said her ex was a joker, no locked doors
Takin' what you want from me
Tell her "B*tch, throw it back like it's all yours"

Tyla Yaweh Gunna Wiz Khalifa RAGER BØY
