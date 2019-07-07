mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana & Tyla Yaweh Link Up In Luxurious "Salute" Video

Milca P.
July 06, 2019 22:56
Watch Tyla Yaweh's latest.

London Entertainment upstart Tyla Yaweh dropped off his Heart Full of Rage project earlier in the year, rallying a few features from PnB Rock and French Montana.

This week, Yaweh has dropped off the visual for his collaboration with the latter, sharing a cinematic new clip for "Salute," that finds the young Tyla in his element while French Montana pops out with arguably one of his most memorable verses: "French vanilla on the ice, Moroccan and loving the spice/I see you want some advice, nothing is free, pay the price."

The accompanying clip finds the duo as they navigate a lush backdrop as Tyla's love interest undergoes an eerie transformation that sets the premise of the video. Catch it up top.

