Tyla Yaweh Remixes "Stuntin' On You" With DDG & Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Tyla Yaweh has another hit song on his hands with "Stuntin' On You". The original version features none other than DaBaby and today, the London Entertainment artist returns with the official remix, featuring DDG and Dame D.O.L.L.A.

If you haven't heard "Stuntin' On You" yet, you're missing out on an infectiously catchy banger, destined for success all over the world. The remix was released overnight and it's already proving to be a success, trending on YouTube with the accompanying music video. Dame D.O.L.L.A. jumps in to flex in the first verse before Tyla Yaweh repeats his hook, spitting his verse and leaving room for the recent viral success DDG to do his thing.

The song was produced by Hitmaka and Chrishan.

Listen to the remix below!

Quotable Lyrics:

Real money when I stunt, it might go overhead

I'll prolly buy a dealership before I ever blow the bread

All my diamonds gold in the face, inside my Rollie red

I eat a holy spread and I only fly in Boeing jets