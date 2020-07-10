Tyla Yaweh Drops Official "Tommy Lee" Remix With Post Malone & Tommy Lee

The initial release of "Tommy Lee" by Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone sounded like a pop smash, bringing both forces together following Tyla's signing to Post's manager. The new remix, which includes instrumentation from Tommy Lee himself, turns the song into a rock hit.

The legendary Tommy Lee has officially given his blessing to up-and-comer Tyla Yaweh, hopping on the song titled after his namesake. He brings a new punch to "Tommy Lee," providing hard drumming and electric guitar-based production for the pair of rappers to work magic over.

"I’m excited to be releasing records with my idols," said Tyla about the new remix. "I first had Billie Joe Armstrong clear a sample for me and hop in my last video with Wiz Khalifa. Now I’ve got a legendary track with this bad ass Rockstar Tommy Lee and my brother Post Malone. This track is so special to me!!! I also got Travis Barker on my album, so it’s like Rockstar shit everywhere on RAGER BØY!!!"

Tommy also added his two cents, saying, "I was humbled that Tyla and Post chose to name a song after me. I couldn't wait to get my hands on it with them and give it my spin. We had a blast! They are the new rockstars! I love them both!"

Listen to the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I changed my color to Nipsey blue

Your racks, it get small, that shit pitiful

If you tryna get so physical

That .45 will make you invisible

I'm livin' my life like a criminal

I call this shit First 48

I been quiet, there's no one to blame, yeah

My lawyer said we beat the case