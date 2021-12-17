Tyga Gets In The Holiday Party Spirit & Delivers "Tell Santa"

He's known for his turn-up party anthems, so it makes sense that Tyga dropped a holiday-themed single to warm up these frigid months. As people are getting cozy by the fire and roasting chestnuts and whatnot, Tyga released "Tell Santa," a track that once again boasts about women, money, and jewelry—those Rap star staples.

Last weekend, the rapper performed a few of his hits on the Rolling Loud stage where he was flanked by dancers who were shaking it face in the cold weather, and we can only imagine what he has planned for the "Tell Santa" visual. There wasn't a rollout for this single so it seems to be yet another one-off, but fans are excited to hear what Tyga has in store for 2022. He's been laying low since his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse, an allegation that he has denied.

Stream "Tell Santa" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Playin' Bobby Shmurda I'mma hot n*gga

Had to cut ties with a b*tch, she obnoxious (whoa)

N*gga I'm too clean for a mosh pit

N*gga ain't a nerd but she playin' with my joystick