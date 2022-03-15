It's official -- Ty Young and Mimi Faust have split up. After a viral video seemingly showed Ty Young getting close to WNBA star DiJonai Carrington, the 35-year-old North Carolina native has announced that she is a single woman. That means that, despite getting engaged to Mimi Faust sixty-five days ago, they will not be going through with their marriage.

Sharing a since-deleted post on Instagram, Ty Young wrote, "Normally things happen in silence. But since we're here. You can't cheat when you're single and I guess you can't have friends either..."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The video, which prompted this entire conversation, shows Ty getting close to DiJonai Carrington, a young WNBA star. However, fans were confused because Ty recently got back together with Love & Hip Hop's Mimi Faust, getting engaged again this year.

What makes this even more confusing is the fact that just a week ago, Mimi was still screaming their love from the rooftops, sharing a picture with Ty and writing, "#WCW #Us #We."





Thus far, DiJonai Carrington has not spoken out about being involved in this drama.

Do you think this will be part of an upcoming angle on the next season of Love & Hip Hop? Let us know what you think about Mimi and Ty's breakup in the comments.















