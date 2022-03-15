Considering all that she's been through during her two-decades-long relationship with music producer Stevie J, who has admitted to cheating on the mother of his daughter multiple times with Joseline Hernandez and other women, Mimi Faust just can't seem to find luck in her love life. It seemed as though everything was going well after it was announced that Mimi was engaged to be married to Ty Young, a 35-year-old WNBA star who most famously played for the Chicago Sky. Unfortunately, it looks like there may be trouble in paradise because only sixty-five days after their latest engagement was announced to the world, Ty Young was spotted getting close to another woman, possibly cheating on Mimi.

A new video shared on all of the usual blogs shows Ty Young with WNBA star Dijonai Carrington, who plays for the Connecticut Sun. In the video, Carrington has her arm wrapped around Young's waist, which has gotten people talking about whether Ty and Mimi are off-again.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Seemingly reacting to her fiancée's trending video, Mimi updated her Instagram profile with a quote, which reads, "Breathe and remember who the f*ck you are."

Ty Young has seemingly not addressed the viral video yet.

Hopefully, Mimi finds someone who can truly put her first. It's time for her to get out of these flaky relationships. Do you think Ty and Mimi will last or is this a sign that things are ending between them?











