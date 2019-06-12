Last year, Ty Dolla $ign was arrested when his bus was raided by the police who found marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle. Skrillex was also present when the drug dogs sniffed out the bus. Originally, a short video showed Ty being placed in handcuffs after the raid but now, a series of four lengthy videos have been uploaded online showing everything that happened before and after that point.

As reported by XXL, the first video, which is over an hour long, shows the police officers looking through the limousine van and finding 18.2 grams of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and thousands in cash. The K-9 dogs can be heard barking wildly throughout the clip. The videos that follow show everything that happened after Ty was arrested. There are portions of the clip that show him speaking with cops in the car, shots showing his team in handcuffs at the station, and more.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

The new footage appeared online yesterday and many are checking it out to see how the situation was handled. Fans found it strange that a number of people were able to walk free but Ty Dolla $ign, the international superstar of the bunch, was placed in police custody.

Back in February, Ty accepted a plea deal in order to avoid any jail time. Watch the videos below.