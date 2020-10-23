Ty Dolla $ign Lines Up Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, & Thundercat On Stacked "Track 6"

Ty Dolla $ign has officially delivered his brand new album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, a project that finds the collaborators coming to him for once. With plenty of promising highlights to choose from, it's hard not to immediately gravitate to the simply titled "Track 6," a stacked posse cut featuring the talents of several keen musical minds -- Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat, who makes his presence felt with some solid basswork.

On that note, the production is expectedly lush and dynamic, if a little busy -- still, Ty Dolla opens the track with some smooth vocals, segueing into an autotune-drenched chorus from the Presidential candidate. Following that, Anderson .Paak closes things out with a quick verse, wasting little time in flaunting his sexual prowess and fast-paced lifestyle. "Peace lil' mama, it was me, it was all my fault, three in the morning, I should be more kind to my liver," he raps, catching a flow over Thundercat's bassline. "I go belly up with three side piece desserts / Around this time, it start to look like Caribana / When I'm 'round, she want me to bust down on the kitten."

Check it out now, and sound off -- is that what you would have expected from this particular posse cut?

