mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ty Dolla $ign Lines Up Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, & Thundercat On Stacked "Track 6"

Mitch Findlay
October 23, 2020 09:53
3.4K Views
193
8
2020 Atlantic Records2020 Atlantic Records
2020 Atlantic Records

Track 6
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak & Thundercat

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
93% (17)
Rate
Audience Rating
15 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Ty Dolla $ign assembles Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat for the futuristic posse cut "Track 6."


Ty Dolla $ign has officially delivered his brand new album Featuring Ty Dolla $igna project that finds the collaborators coming to him for once. With plenty of promising highlights to choose from, it's hard not to immediately gravitate to the simply titled "Track 6," a stacked posse cut featuring the talents of several keen musical minds -- Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat, who makes his presence felt with some solid basswork.

On that note, the production is expectedly lush and dynamic, if a little busy -- still, Ty Dolla opens the track with some smooth vocals, segueing into an autotune-drenched chorus from the Presidential candidate. Following that, Anderson .Paak closes things out with a quick verse, wasting little time in flaunting his sexual prowess and fast-paced lifestyle. "Peace lil' mama, it was me, it was all my fault, three in the morning, I should be more kind to my liver," he raps, catching a flow over Thundercat's bassline. "I go belly up with three side piece desserts / Around this time, it start to look like Caribana / When I'm 'round, she want me to bust down on the kitten."

Check it out now, and sound off -- is that what you would have expected from this particular posse cut?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Peace lil' mama, it was me, it was all my fault
Three in the morning, I should be more kind to my liver
I go belly up with three side piece desserts
Around this time, it start to look like Caribana
When I'm 'round, she want me to bust down on the kitten

Ty Dolla $ign
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  19  3
  8
  3.4K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ty Dolla $ign Kanye West Anderson .Paak Thundercat Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ty Dolla $ign Lines Up Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, & Thundercat On Stacked "Track 6"
193
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject