Nobody and nothing is exempt from this virus... not even your furry friends.

According to a new report by the Associated Press, the first cases of COVID-19 in companion animals have been confirmed in the United States after two pet cats tested positive in New York.

The cats are believed to have contracted the virus from people in their household or neighborhood, and they are expected to make a full recovery. Aside from mild respiratory difficulties, the felines showed no serious side effects of the illness.

While there is no indication that animals can pass on the virus to humans, the other way around is possible, it seems. There is a small number of confirmed cases in animals across the world, including seven tigers and lions that tested positive at the Bronx Zoo.



Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

There is no evidence that animals have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 but, as a precaution and in order to protect your fur babies, it is recommended not to allow cats outdoors for the time being and to avoid dog parks.

Veterinarians are not recommending coronavirus testing for animals at this time unless the pet has been exposed to the virus from a person.

The two cats come from different areas within New York State. The first cat contracted COVID-19 shortly after somebody in their household recovered from a short respiratory illness. The second cat tested positive after their owner had the virus. Another cat in the same house has shown no signs of illness.

