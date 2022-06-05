Of the countless couples in Hollywood, one we didn't think that we'd be sharing any breakup reports on any time soon was Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan, who were together for a little more than a year when their separation was announced yesterday evening (June 4).

The gossip was shared with PEOPLE by sources close to the duo, with reports seemingly claiming that the Just Mercy actor, who is 35, was ready to settle down and get more serious but his model partner, only 25 years old, wasn't quite there yet.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Both parties are said to be "completely heartbroken" over the matter, and some internet sleuths even noticed that Harvey has already removed most of the evidence of Jordan from her Instagram feed.

"Lori Harvey has removed every single picture of Michael B. Jordan from her IG page since the news broke. Yeah... She's DONE done," one user wrote, while another shared screenshots of the comments under one of the Black Panther star's couple pictures which have yet to be removed. "DELETE THIS N*GGA!" and "She took yo pictures down fast as hell boi, tighten up n*gga, get back on yo shit," are among what people wrote.





While some shared tweets specifically reminding people not to psychoanalyze a relationship that has nothing to do with them, others did just that. "Not Michael B. Jordan thinking Lori Harvey was gonna waste her good body years on him," someone speculated. "That very wealthy girl is gonna freeze her eggs, go and live her best life and possibly settle down in her 40s."

Check out more Twitter reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.