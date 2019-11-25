The murders of 2Pac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. have been frustratingly inconclusive, despite having occurred in 1996 and 1997 respectively. And while many theories have been offered, what truly went down has remained difficult for the authorities to pinpoint. That hasn't stopped certain authorities from digging deeper. Former Detective Greg Kading spent three years investigating two of hip-hop's most notorious slayings; afterward, he went on to publish true-crime account "Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations" in 2011.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Today, in the light of recent evidence, Detective Kading has provided a statement to AllHipHop, imploring the 2Pac murder case be closed once and for all. Explaining that in 2009, a taped confession by Duane Davis (also known as Keffe D) confirmed his involvement in the shooting by his own admission. Given that the confession transpired during a "proffer session," which is to say a closed-door meeting between a suspect, their lawyer, and authority figures, Kading maintains that the evidence is solid enough to bring closure. For further context, Davis previously named his nephew Orlando Anderson as the trigger man in the shooting, having been present in the vehicle when the murder transpired.

"A corroborated confession is one of the strongest pieces of evidence you could hope for in a criminal investigation," says Kading, to AllHipHop. "It’s important to close the case for history’s sake, knowing that Tupac’s murder is not a mystery. Tupac’s friends and family deserve the closure that the evidence in the case provides." While it's likely some will continue to dwell on theories and deep-rooted conspiracies, we can only hope that some look to Kading's words with a sense of optimism, finding closure where once thought impossible.

[via]