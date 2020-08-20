There's only one more day of the Democratic National Convention, and Day 3 called for a 19-minute speech from former President Barack Obama. As expected, Obama used a bit of his time to speak about Donald Trump, evaluating how the President is handling his responsibilities. "I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care," Obama said. "But he never did."



Rob Carr / Staff / Getty Images

Then, the 45th President of the United States asserted that Trump isn't able to grow into his position as Commander-in-Chief "because he can't." America's current leader was tuned in and listening carefully to everything his predecessor had to say because Trump took to Twitter to share a few thoughts about Obama's remarks.

"HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!" Trump wrote on his favorite social media site. "WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?" No one seemed to have answers for Trump, but that didn't stop him from continuing his tirade with a few more tweets about the DNC. Check out his posts and Obama's speech below.