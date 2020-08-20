Over the past four years, Obama has treated Donald Trump like Voldemort and rarely mentions his name in any press. Even when he discusses the current president, he tip toes around the way to refers to Trump. But tonight, he'll be speaking during the Democratic National Convention and from the looks of this new TMZ report, he got a few things to get off of his chest.



Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

TMZ received an exclusive excerpt from Obama's speech tonight and it looks like the former president of the United States won't be holding his tongue, at least if his script doesn't change at the last minute. Obama has already endorsed Biden which seemed like a no-brainer in the first place, though he acknowledged that he never expected his successor to carry on any of the work he's done.

"I did hope, that for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight and discover some reverence for the democracy that has been placed," the script reads. "But he never did. He's shown no interest in putting in the work... no interest in treating the presidency as anything but a reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves."

"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe," he continues before adding that Trump has ruined the United States' "proud reputation around."

