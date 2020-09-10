Parts of the country are on fire. The coronavirus is still raging through America. And yet, President Donald Trump is out here tweeting about the heath of Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea.

This year, there have been many rumors surrounding the health condition of Kim Jong-un, the controversial leader of North Korea. Some have said that he's dead. Others have insisted that he's in a vegetative state and has been using body doubles for public appearances. And others have claimed that he's totally fine and that reports from neighboring South Korea are not to be trusted.

Weighing in on the matter is Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to stand in unity with Kim, giving his followers an apparent update on the man's health.

"Kim Jong Un is in good health. Never underestimate him," wrote the forty-fifth President of the United States.

The most recent reports surrounding Kim's health came in late August when it was said that the Supreme Leader had been in a coma for months. Of course, given the controlled media measures in North Korea (read: propaganda), people have not been able to confirm or deny the news.



Vietnam News Agency/Handout/Getty Images

Trump's words should be taken with a grain of salt. At this point in his presidency, he can confidently be called a liar on some things. Just this week, audio was released of Trump speaking privately in February about how COVID-19 was a serious issue that didn't solely affect older people, still downplaying it for months.