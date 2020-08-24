Earlier in the year, rumors were flying around about North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Speculation about his wellbeing was one of the top trending topics on social media as it was reported that he was either dead or in a vegetative state. Those rumors were debunked after he made several public appearances.

Despite being present for a few events in North Korea, new rumors began breaking that Kim had used a body double, leaving his health condition still up in the air.

According to a new report, the Supreme Leader is still in a coma and has been faking recent public appearances.



A South Korean official, Chang Song-min, is making the surprising claim that Kim fell ill around the time people were chattering about his limited public appearances. According to the former aide to late-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung, Kim Jong-un has been in a coma for months and all of his recent appearances were previously-recorded.

"I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended," he said to the media in a translated statement. "A complete succession structure has not been formed, so [his sister] Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period."

We will keep you updated on Kim Jong-un as updates break.



This month, the North Korean leader was in the news as it was reported that dog owners in the country were forced to give up their pets to be sold for meat as the restaurant industry continues to struggle. Read more about that here.

