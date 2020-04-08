It was only a matter of time until Donald Trump reacted to news that Bernie Sanders had officially dropped out of the presidential race for the Democratic party. Following Bernie Sanders' address to America, President Trump hit his favorite platform in the world to share his strange and sarcastic reaction that included references to Elizabeth Warren and AOC.



berniesanders.com via Getty Images

"Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

During Bernie's address, he said that, despite dropping out of the race, he wanted to accumulate delegates. Trump, of course, publicly questioned this. He wasn't done, though. He took a moment to fire shots at Joe Biden as well as AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, known as the "Squad."

"I can't see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe," Trump added.

With Bernie now out of the race, former vice president Joe Biden is now in the lead to go against Donald Trump in the upcoming United States election.

Check out Donald Trump's tweets below.