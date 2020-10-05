Donald Trump already admitted to downplaying the pandemic on tape and he continues to do so, even after he tested positive. Every public health expert has stated that you should quarantine if you're diagnosed which Trump went against when he decided to spin the block of the hospital to show love to his loyal followers over the weekend.



Steven Henry/Getty Images

Though you'd never expect a member of the Trump family to go against Donnie in public, sources close to Vanity Fair revealed that Trump Jr. is concerned about his father's behavior. "Don Jr. thinks Trump is acting crazy,” the source said. Medical officials at Walter Reed hospital, including physicians, were not pleased either after Trump got in a vehicle with members of the Secret Service to drive around the hospital to wave at his supporters.

Apparently, Don. Jr has tried to convince Ivanka, Eric, and Jared Kushner that they have to intervene and speak to their father.

"Don Jr. has said he wants to stage an intervention, but Jared and Ivanka keep telling Trump how great he’s doing,” a source said. Don Jr. reportedly doesn't want to have that conversation with his father alone and would rather have everyone on board. “Don said, ‘I’m not going to be the only one to tell him he’s acting crazy.'"

What they all reportedly agree on is how worrisome Trump's all-caps tweetstorm on Monday morning. “They’re all worried. They’ve tried to get him to stop tweeting,” a source added.

