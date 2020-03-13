Coronavirus is officially a national emergency. After Trump faced criticism over the administration's approach to testing, he held a press conference following the unsettling growth of the virus to declare that he'll be freeing up billions in federal funds and put Federal Emergency Management Agency in action. This falls under the Stafford Act that gives the government authority for "most federal disaster response activities."

“To unleash the full power of the federal government ... I am officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said. “Two very big words.”

Up to $50 billion will be freed for financial aid to Americans in wake of the virus. Trump explained that he's working with each State to provide quick and effective responses to cases of Coronavirus. This also means that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will have the authority "waive provisions of applicable laws and regulations to give doctors, hospitals - all hospitals -- and health care providers maximum flexibility to respond to the virus."

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused many issues including the cancellations of concerts and other public gatherings. The NBA has essentially suspended the season indefinitely to curb the risks of contracting the disease while Coachella has pushed back their annual festival to October.