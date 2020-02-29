President Donald Trump spoke about the coronavirus, yesterday in South Carolina, and downplayed its seriousness, calling it Democrats' "new hoax.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. They're politicizing it,” he said, according to NBC News. “They don't have any clue. They can't even count their votes in Iowa. No, they can't. They can't count their votes. One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax.”

Trump then called coronavirus fears their "new hoax."

He went on to relate the virus to the border: "You see it. You see it with the coronavirus. You see that. When you have this virus or any other virus or any other problem coming in, it's not the only thing that comes in through the border and we are setting records now at the border."

“So far we have lost nobody to coronavirus," Trump said. “Democrats will always say horrible things. Democrats want us to fail so badly.”

His comments come in response to Dems' claims that his administration has not done enough to prepare for the epidemic.

According to Worldometers.info, there have been 85,729 cases of the coronavirus worldwide and 2,933 total deaths. In the US, there are 59 active cases and no deaths so far.